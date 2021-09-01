Breaking down NL East division race heading into final month of MLB season

There are still a few division races up for grabs heading into the final month of the 2021 MLB regular season. One of those division races is the NL East, which could actually come down to the final couple of weeks. The Atlanta Braves, who have a 18-7 record in August, which has propelled them to first place in the division.

However, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are still lurking in background and could also find themselves in a good spot when it comes to the NL Wild Card race. Below we’ll breakdown the NL East race and where the odds stand at on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Standings

Atlanta Braves (70-60)

Philadelphia Phillies (68-64) — 3.0 GB

New York Mets (65-67) — 6.0 GB

The Braves had themselves a great month of August, which helped them take over first place in the NL East. Meanwhile, the Phillies started off the month with an eight-game winning streak, but they have a record of 8-11 since August 8th. Lastly, the Mets, who acquired Javy Baez at the trade deadline, have a record of 8-19 this month. Between the lack of offense and quality pitching, New York has gone from the favorite in the NL East to one of the more disappointing teams in the league.

Odds

Braves -360

Phillies +370

Mets +1600

It appears as if the NL East will come down to the Braves and Phillies, according to the oddsmakers. The Phillies have a favorable schedule in September as they will going up against the Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs, and the Baltimore Orioles.

All of those teams are way under .500 and looking forward to next year, but these are the teams that give the Phillies problems. This season, Philadelphia has a 33-35 record against teams below .500. If they cannot handle those five teams in particular, then it will be the Braves’ division to lose. Speaking of Atlanta, they are in the midst of a west coast road trip, that features a four-game set against the Colorado Rockies. The Braves will have another west coast trip in the middle of the month against the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Then they’ll end the regular season with two pivotal series against the Phillies and Mets. The money is favoring the Braves, but we could see a change by the middle of September.

