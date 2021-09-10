What channel Reds vs. Cardinals is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals with first pitch set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, and will also air on Bally Sports Ohio in the Reds market and on Bally Sports Midwest in the Cardinals market. Tyler Mahle and Jon Lester are starting for Cincinnati and St. Louis, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Reds are a -125 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Cardinals are a +105 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the under juiced to -115.