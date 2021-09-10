Chris Sale tests positive for Covid-19, will miss start Sunday

Boston Red Sox LHP Chris Sale has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not start against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Red Sox have been dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak lately, which is bad timing considering its the final month of the regular season. The Red Sox have a 1.0 game lead on the New York Yankees for the first Wild Card into the postseason with the Toronto Blue Jays right on both their tails.

Xander Bogaerts, Nick Pivetta, Matt Barnes and Martin Perez are among a handful of Red Sox players who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are on IL. Sale joins them and it’s unclear if he’s vaccinated and would be eligible to return earlier than usual. This could mean Sale misses an additional start or would re-enter the rotation some time next week.

Either way, it puts the team in a bit of a bind this weekend against the ChiSox. Sale had made five starts this season since returning from Tommy John surgery. He is 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA and 30 Ks over 25 IP. The Red Sox may need to simply use a bullpen day to make it through the weekend but will also likely make a move to add someone from Triple-A to fill the void temporarily.