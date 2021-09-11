What channel Rangers vs. A’s is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Saturday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland A’s with first pitch set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Oakland Coliseum, and will also air on Bally Sports Southwest in the Rangers market and on NBCSCA in the Athletics market. Kolby Allard and Cole Irvin will be starting for Texas and Oakland, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The A’s are a -180 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Rangers are a +155 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over juiced to -115.