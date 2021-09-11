How to watch Yankees vs. Mets FOX Game of the Week on TV and via live stream

The New York Yankees and New York Mets continue their annual Subway Series on Saturday, and it gets the FOX Game of the Week billing. First pitch for the nationally televised game is just after 7:45 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens.

You can live stream Saturday’s FOX game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Both teams sit in third place with the Mets claiming a 10-3 win in the series opener on Friday. Corey Kluber and Taijuan Walker will be starting for the Yankees and Mets, respectively. The Yankees are a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Mets re a +110 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8 with the under juiced to -115.