What channel Yankees vs. Mets is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets with first pitch set for 8:08 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citi Field in Flushing, New York. The Yankees starter is undecided as of this article publishing while Carlos Carrasco is starting for the Mets.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Yankees are a slim -115 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Mets are a -105 underdogs. Total runs is installed at 8 with the over and under evenly priced at -110.