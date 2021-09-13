What channel Twins vs. Yankees is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium and will air on Bally Sports North in the Twins market and on YES in the Yankees market. John Gant and Luis Gil will start for Minnesota and New York, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Yankees are a -200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Twins are a +170 underdog. Total runs is installed at 10 with the under juiced to -115.