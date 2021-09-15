What channel Rockies vs. Braves is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park, and will also air on ATT SportsNet-RM in the Rockies market and on Bally Sports South in the Braves market. Antonio Senzatela and Huascar Ynoa will start for Colorado and Atlanta, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Braves are a -200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Rockies are a +170 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5, with the over juiced to -120.