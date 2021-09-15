 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel Rockies vs. Braves is on and how to watch via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Wednesday’s game between the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves on ESPN+.

By David Fucillo

Huascar Ynoa #19 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Washington Nationals during the 1st inning at Truist Park on September 9, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park, and will also air on ATT SportsNet-RM in the Rockies market and on Bally Sports South in the Braves market. Antonio Senzatela and Huascar Ynoa will start for Colorado and Atlanta, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Braves are a -200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Rockies are a +170 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5, with the over juiced to -120.

