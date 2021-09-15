What channel Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers with first pitch set for just after 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and will also air on Bally Sports Arizona in the Diamondbacks market and on SportsNet LA and SNLA Deportes in the Dodgers market. Merrill Kelly and Julio Urias will start for Arizona and LA, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Dodgers are a -350 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Diamondbacks are a +270 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8 with the over and under evenly priced at -110.