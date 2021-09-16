What channel Athletics vs. Royals is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Oakland A’s and the Kansas City Royals with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and will also air on NBCSCA in the Athletics market and on Bally Sports Kansas City in the Royals market. Paul Blackburn and Daniel Lynch will start for Oakland and Kansas City, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The A’s are a -125 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Royals are a +105 underdog. Total runs is installed at 10 with the over and under evenly priced at -110.