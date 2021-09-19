What channel Phillies vs. Mets is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citi Field in Flushing, New York, Kyle Gibson taking on lefty Rich Hill for the Mets.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

This is a big game for Philly. The Phillies are 1.0 game out of first place in the NL East behind the Atlanta Braves heading into next week. There are two weeks left in the regular season before the playoffs begin in early October. If the Phillies can complete the sweep of the Mets on Sunday, they head into next week with two series against cupcake teams in the Orioles and Pirates before facing the Braves. That series could determine the division crown.

The Mets are too far out of the playoff picture at this point to realistically make a run. New York is 5.5 games out of first behind the Phils and Braves while being 7.0 games out of the NL Wild Card.