What channel Braves vs. Giants is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, and will also air on Bally Sports Southeast in the Braves market and on NBC Sports Bay Area in the Giants market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Braves need to avoid a sweep by the San Francisco Giants on Sunday and this atmosphere should feel like playoff baseball. The Braves are 1.0 ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East while the Giants maintain a 2.0 game lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers for first in the NL West. Playoff implications are big for each team.

ATL got shut down by a bullpen game from the Giants on Saturday, a 5-hit shutout. The Braves will have Max Fried on the hill against Anthony DeSclafani. We could see another pitcher’s duel type of game that could be low scoring. Overall, the Braves bats have been somewhat cold this week.