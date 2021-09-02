What channel Marlins vs. Mets is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citi Field in Flushing, New York, and will also air on Bally Sports Florida in the Marlins market and on SNY in the Mets market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Mets have won three in a row trying to cling to their playoff hopes in the NL East. There’s an outside shot the Mets can sneak into the NL Wild Card picture, but their most logical path is to win the division, 5.0 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. The Mets-Marlins game on Wednesday night was postponed due to Tropical Storm Ida, which hit the tri-state area overnight and left quite a bit of destruction.

Carlos Carrasco will take the hill for the Mets while the Marlins will send out youngster Zach Thompson. The two teams opted not to play a day-night doubleheader on Thursday afternoon and will instead play two games later on in September toward the end of the season. This could bode well for the Mets, facing an inferior team twice in one day to try and gain ground in what is a tight playoff race.