What channel Blue Jays vs. Rays is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, and will also air on SNET and SNET-1 in the Blue Jays market and on Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market.

The Blue Jays and Rays begin a pretty important three-game series with playoff implications. The Jays have 1.5 games on the Yankees for the second wild card in the AL and are only 1.0 game off the Red Sox. The Rays’ magic number to win the division is 6 entering Monday night. Tampa Bay can seal things up as soon as this week, but more likely early next week.

Things may be tough for the Rays in Game 1 of the series with AL Cy Young favorite Robbie Ray on the hill for Toronto. Ray overtook Yankees ace Gerrit Cole as the favorite following Cole’s implosion on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Indians. The Rays brought up pitching prospect Shane Baz to make Monday night’s start.