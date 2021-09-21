What channel Giants vs. Padres is on and how to watch via live online stream

FS1 will broadcast the game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres on Tuesday, September 21st for out-of-market viewers. You can live stream the FS1 game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Giants and Padres each had a day off on Monday before the start of their three-game series at Petco Park in San Diego, California. The Giants maintain a 1.0 game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. The Pads and Giants split a four-game series last week. With two weeks to go, the Padres sit 4.0 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card into the playoffs from the National League.

Giants vs. Padres

Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. TBD

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Giants TV: NBCS - Bay Area

Dodgers TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Moneyline odds: SFG -105, SDP -115