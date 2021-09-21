What channel Orioles vs. Phillies is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will also air on MASN in the Orioles market and on NBC Sports Philadelphia in the Phillies market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Phillies dropped their second straight game on Monday night to fall 3.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East. Philly couldn’t get the bats going against Orioles ace John Means and now the Phils are digging themselves deeper in the chase for the postseason. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday night, so we could see bullpen games on both ends.