What channel Giants vs. Padres is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, and will also air on NBC Sports Bay Area in the Giants market and on Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Deportes San Diego in the Padres market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Giants will send veteran Scott Kazmir to the hill against the Padres, who will pitch Vince Velasquez. As a result, we could see a ton of scoring in Game 2 of this three-game set. The Giants picked up a 6-5 win on a Lamonte Wade Jr. RBI single in the 9th inning. San Fran remains up 1.0 game on the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. The Pads continue to fall further out of wild card contention.