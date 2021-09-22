What channel Astros vs. Angels is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, and will also air on ATT SportsNet-SW in the Astros market and on Bally Sports West in the Dodgers market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Astros will send rookie Luis Garcia to the hill in the third game of this series. The Angels have Janson Junk hurling, which could be rough for him. Houston has scored 10 runs in each of the first two games of the series. The Astros are 8.0 games up on the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics. Despite the loss, Shohei Ohtani continues to make headlines, hitting his 45th HR of the season on Tuesday night. The AL MVP favorite has cooled off considerably in September with just 3 HRs and 5 RBI over 17 games.