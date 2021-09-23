 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel White Sox vs. Indians is on and how to watch via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Thursday’s Game 2 between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on ESPN+.

By Benjamin Zweiman

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yoan Moncada (10) looks on after hitting a single during the sixth inning of a regular season Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers on September 21, 2021 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, and will also air on NBC Sports Chicago in the White Sox market and on Bally Sports Great Lakes in the Indians market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The White Sox and Indians will play two games on Thursday to make up for a rain out earlier in the season. The ChiSox will have a chance to clinch the AL Central if they win both games against the Tribe. Reynaldo Lopez and Aaron Civale are your pitchers in the early contest, while the Indians will toss Zach Plesac for the late game. Chicago still needs to decide who to throw out there in the later game, so we’ll see how Game 1 goes.

