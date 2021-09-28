What channel Phillies vs. Braves is on and how to watch via live online stream

A critical three-game NL East series is set to begin on Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. ET on FS1 as the Philadelphia Phillies will travel down to Truist Park to meet the Atlanta Braves. Zack Wheeler and Charlie Morton will start for Philadelphia and Atlanta, respectively.

You can live stream the FS1 game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Phillies are fighting for their playoff lives and enter Tuesday’s contest sitting just 2.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East standings with just six games left on their schedule. Philly has kept their postseason hopes very much alive by winning seven of their last 10 contests, including taking three of four from the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend.

Also winning seven of their last 10, the Braves are hoping to put the division race to bed once and for all by the conclusion of this series on Thursday. They’re coming back home after a three-game road sweep of the San Diego Padres.

Phillies vs. Braves

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Charlie Morton

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Braves TV: Bally Sports South

Phillies TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Moneyline odds: Phillies +105, Braves -125