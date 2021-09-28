What channel A’s vs. Mariners is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Oakland A’s and the Seattle Mariners with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, and will also air on NBCSCA in the Athletics market and on ROOTNW in the Mariners market. Chris Bassitt and Yusei Kikuchi will start for Oakland and Seattle, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Mariners continued their dominance over the Athletics with a 13-4 win on Monday night in Game 1 of the series. The A’s shot out to an early 3-0 lead in the first thanks to a homer by Seth Brown. After that, it was all M’s. Mitch Haniger belted two identical 3-run homers in the 4th and 6th, finishing with 6 RBI while Ty France went 4-for-4 with 4 RBI. As a result, the Mariners sit 1.5 games out of the second wild card spot in the AL. They’ll still need help from the Yankees and Orioles early in the week.