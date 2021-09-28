What channel Padres vs. Dodgers is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium in LA, and will also air on Bally Sports San Diego in the Padres market and SportsNet LA and SNLA Deportes in the Dodgers market. Yu Darvish and Walker Buehler will start for San Diego and LA, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Once playoff contenders, the Padres fizzled down the stretch and are simply hoping to finish the season above .500 at this point. They were swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.

The Dodgers have already clinched a playoff spot but are still trying to hunt down their arch-rival, the San Francisco Giants, for the NL West crown. L.A. enters this series two games back of the Giants with six games to go.