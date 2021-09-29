What channel Phillies vs. Breaves is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Phillies vs. Braves

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Max Fried

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Braves TV: Bally Sports South

Phillies TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Moneyline odds: PHI +125, ATL -145

The Braves held on to win Game 1 of the series 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Phillies rallied late in the game but were unable to tie it in the 9th. Both starters pitched well and we’ve got the potential for another low-scoring affair tonight. The Phillies will need NL MVP favorite Bryce Harper to step up if they want to extend their season. If the Braves win, they’ll clinch the NL East division title and the Phillies will be ousted from the playoffs.