What channel Yankees vs. Blue Jays is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the New York YankeesNew York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Center in Toronto.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Yankees picked up a huge 7-2 win in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night. Jameson Taillon returned from the IL and only pitched a few innings, leaving it to the bullpen and offense to step up. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge continue to carry the Yankees, both homering in the win on Tuesday night. Stanton hit a late 3-run blast that put the game out of reach. He’s hit a HR in four straight and five out of the past six games. In that span, Stanton has 15 RBI.

The Blue Jays offense started off right in Game 1 but went cold against the Yankees pen. Toronto now finds itself 1.0 game out of the second AL Wild Card spot behind the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox. Berrios pitched well against the Yankees in his last outing, though it will be tough going up against Gerrit Cole.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Jose Berrios

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Yankees TV: WPIX

Blue Jays TV: SNET, SNET-1

Moneyline odds: NYY -115, TOR -105