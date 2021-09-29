What channel Padres vs. Dodgers is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium [Sentence about pitching matchup]

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

NL Cy Young favorite Walker Buehler pitched another gem in Game 1 of this series on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, it didn’t get the Dodgers any closer to the San Francisco Giants in the NL West race. San Fran remains 2.0 games ahead of the Dodgers with four games to play. Fortunately, the Dodgers have Scherzer going up against the lame-duck Padres.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Max Scherzer

First pitch: 10:00 p.m. ET

Padres TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Dodgers TV: SportsNet LA, SNLA Deportes

Moneyline odds: LAD -310, SDP +245