What channel Astros vs. Padres is on and how to watch via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Friday’s game between the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres on ESPN+.

By David Fucillo

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California, and will also air on ATT SportsNet-SW in the Astros market and on Bally Sports San Diego in the Padres market. Jose Urquidy and Jake Arrieta will start for Houston and San Diego, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Astros are a -135 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Padres are a +115 underdog. Total runs is installed at 9, with the over and under evenly priced at -110.

