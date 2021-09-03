What channel Astros vs. Padres is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California, and will also air on ATT SportsNet-SW in the Astros market and on Bally Sports San Diego in the Padres market. Jose Urquidy and Jake Arrieta will start for Houston and San Diego, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Astros are a -135 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Padres are a +115 underdog. Total runs is installed at 9, with the over and under evenly priced at -110.