What channel Yankees vs. Blue Jays is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. [Sentence about pitching matchup]

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Blue Jays thought they were going to coast to an easy win early on Wednesday night. That wasn’t the case after a Yankees rally tied it in the 7th inning. Bo Bichette was the hero in the bottom of the 8th with a solo HR that put the Jays up 6-5, holding on to even the series. It was Bichette’s second HR of the game and 27th and 28th of the season, setting a record for a Toronto SS.

Now, we enter Thursday night with perhaps the biggest game of the season for both teams. AL Cy Young favorite Robbie Ray will have a chance to put an exclamation point on his case for the honor. The veteran and former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber will try to hold off the Jays offense for the Yanks. New York will need a better showing from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who combined to go 0-for-7 with 2 Ks and 1 RBI on Wednesday.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Robbie Ray

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees TV: YES

Blue Jays TV: SNET, SNET-1

Moneyline odds: NYY +130, TOR -150