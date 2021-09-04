What channel Cardinals vs. Brewers is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Saturday’s matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, and will also air on Bally Sports Midwest in the Cardinals market and on Bally Sports Wisconsin in the Brewers market. The Cardinals starter will be lefty Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6) with the Brewers going with righty Adrian Houser (7-6).

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Cardinals took the first game in this three-game series on Friday night clobbering the Brewers 15-4. Star third baseman Nolan Arenado went 2-5 with two home runs, and the Cardinals totaled six home runs as a team. They enter this game 11.5 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central standings, but another win against a divisional rival could spark the September momentum this team has been known for in recent years.

The Brewers have lost two straight, but are still standing atop the division with a 10 game lead over the second-place Cincinnati Reds. They are going to need Adrian Houser to go deeper into this game than his last when he pitched five innings and gave up five hits and five earned runs while walking three and striking out four in a losing effort. The Friday night starter for the Brew Crew, Freddy Peralta, only made it two innings and we saw that the Cardinals were able to feast on this Brewers bullpen. If the Brewers want to tie this series up, they need a strong start from Houser so that this strong lineup can go to work.

The Brewers are a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Cardinals are a +110 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8 with the over juiced to -115.