What channel Twins vs. Rays is on and how to watch via live online stream

FS1 will host a Saturday matinee featuring the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field in Tampa. The game will air on Bally Sports North in the Twins market and Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market. Andrew Albers and Chris Archer will start for Minnesota and Tampa, respectively.

You can live stream the FS1 game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Tampa won the Friday opener 5-3 and remains 6.5 games up on the Red Sox in the AL East. The Rays are a -225 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the last place Twins are a +185 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over juiced to -120.