What channel Dodgers vs. Giants is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Walker Buehler and Dominic Leone will start for LA and San Francisco, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

LA and San Francisco have split the first two games of the series. The Dodgers are a -190 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Giants are a +160 underdog. Total runs is installed 8.5 with the over and under evenly priced at -110.