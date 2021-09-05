What channel Indians vs. Red Sox is on and how to watch via live online stream

TBS will host Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox with first pitch for 1:10 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston and will air on Bally Sports Great Lakes in the Indians market and NESN in the Red Sox market. Zach Plesac and Nick Pivetta will start for Cleveland and Boston, respectively.

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Red Sox are a -145 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Indians are a +125 underdog. Total runs is installed at 10 with the under juiced to -120.