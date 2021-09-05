What channel Rangers vs. Angels is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Sunday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels with first pitch set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, and will also air on Bally Sports Southwest in the Rangers market and on Bally Sports West in the Angels market. Taylor Hearn and Janson Junk will start for Texas and LA, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Angels are a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Rangers are a +110 underdog. Total runs is installed at 9, with the under juiced to -115.