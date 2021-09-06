What channel Giants vs. Rockies is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Coors Field in Denver, and will also air on NBC Sports Bay Area in the Giants market and on ATT SportsNet-RM in the Rockies market. Kevin Gausman and Kyle Freeland are starting for San Francisco and Colorado, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Giants are a -155 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Rockies are a +135 underdog. Total runs is installed at 11 with the under juiced to -115.