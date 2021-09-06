What channel Rays vs. Red Sox is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, and will also air on Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market and NESN in the Red Sox market. Ryan Yarbrough and Chris Sale will start for Tampa and Boston, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Red Sox enter the game as -150 favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Rays are a +130 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over juiced to -120.