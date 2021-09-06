What channel Twins vs. Indians is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, and will also air on Bally Sports North in the Twins market and on Bally Sports Great Lakes in the Indians market. Bailey Ober and Logan Allen will start for Minnesota and Cleveland, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Twins are a -130 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Indians are +110 underdogs. Total runs is installed at 9.5 with the under juiced to -115.