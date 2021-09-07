What channel Mets vs. Marlins is on and how to watch via live online stream

FS1 will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The game will air on SNY in the Mets market and on Bally Sports Florida in the Marlins market. Carlos Carrasco and Edward Cabrera will start for New York and Miami, respectively.

You can live stream the FS1 game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Bally Sports app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mets are a -180 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Marlins are a +155 underdog. Total runs is installed at 7.5 with the under juiced to -120.