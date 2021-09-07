 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel Angels vs. Padres is on and how to watch via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres on ESPN+.

By David Fucillo

Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres delivers a seventh inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 31, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

ESPN+ will host Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the San Diego Padres with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, and will also air on Bally Sports West in the Angels market and on Bally Sports San Diego in the Padres market. Packy Naughton and Blake Snell will start for Texas and LA, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Padres are a -400 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Angels are a +300 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8, with the under juiced to -120.

