What channel Dodgers vs. Cardinals is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals with first pitch set for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, and will also air on SportsNet LA in the Dodgers market and on Bally Sports Midwest in the Cardinals market. Mitch White and Adam Wainwright will start for LA and St. Louis, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Dodgers are a -120 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Cardinals are a +100 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8 with the over juiced to -115.