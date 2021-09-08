Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Live stream, start time, TV channel as Derek Jeter, Larry Walker inducted

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the Baseball and Professional Football Halls of Fame having to push back their 2020 induction ceremony. This year, both halls planning on holding ceremonies to honor their classes of 2020 and 2021. Although for baseball, nobody met the voting requirement in 2021, so only the class of 2020 is being inducted.

The 2020 class includes three players and one “pioneer/executive” in the class. Derek Jeter and Larry Walker were both elected by the baseball writers with Jeter receiving 99.7% of all votes and Walker receiving 76.7%. Long-time Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons and former MLB Players Association head Marvin Miller were voted in by the veteran’s committee.

The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, September 8 in Cooperstown, New York. MLB Network will provide live coverage with pre-ceremony coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET and the ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. If you aren’t around a TV to watch, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the festivities.

How to watch Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Date: Wednesday, September 8

Start time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: MLB Network

Live stream: MLBNetwork.com MLB app