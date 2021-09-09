What channel White Sox vs. A’s is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland A’s with first pitch set for 3:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Oakland Coliseum, and will also air on NBCSCH in the White Sox market and on NBCSCA in the Athletics market. Reynaldo Lopez and Sean Manaea will start for Chicago and Oakland, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The A’s are a -150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the White Sox are a +130 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8 with the under juiced to -115.