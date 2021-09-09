 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel White Sox vs. A’s is on and how to watch via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Thursday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Oakland A’s on ESPN+.

By David Fucillo

Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics delivers a pitch in the first inning during an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 3, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland A’s with first pitch set for 3:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Oakland Coliseum, and will also air on NBCSCH in the White Sox market and on NBCSCA in the Athletics market. Reynaldo Lopez and Sean Manaea will start for Chicago and Oakland, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The A’s are a -150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the White Sox are a +130 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8 with the under juiced to -115.

