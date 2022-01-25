Baseball Hall of Fame announcement: Date, time, TV schedule, how to watch 2022 class announcement

With the Major League Baseball lockout still extending, those desperate for baseball content will get a fix on Tuesday, January 25th. At 6:00 p.m. ET on the MLB Network, we will have the announcement for the 2022 Hall of Fame class. There are still big names on the ballot, but there is no guarantee that even one player will be elected this year.

The voting is done by the BBWAA a.k.a the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. As a reminder, a player is eligible to appear on the ballot after they have been retired for five years and they must retain at least five percent of the votes or they will fall off the ballot. In order to be voted into the Hall of Fame, players need the magical number of 75% of the votes. Players are only eligible for 10 years and Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa are all in their final year on the ballot and would need to see a decent increase from last year if they have a chance of getting in for their final time.

Rumblings around the announcement are thinking that first-timer David Ortiz has a good shot at getting in and he may be the only one selected. Other notable first-timers on the ballot will be Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum, Jonathan Papelbon and Alex Rodriguez.

How to watch the 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame Announcement

Date: Tuesday, January 25

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Channel: MLB Network

Live stream: MLB Network