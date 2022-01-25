David Ortiz lone player to be elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022

The voting results are in and baseball’s Hall of Fame class of 2022 is settled. The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday evening that David Ortiz appeared on the necessary 75 percent of ballots to earn induction at Cooperstown. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Alex Rodriguez did not get in this year.

A-Rod came in at around 34 percent of the votes in his first year on the ballot, which isn’t bad. Bonds and Clemens came the closest next to Ortiz, but were still short of the necessary 75 percent.

The induction ceremony during Hall of Fame Weekend on Sunday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m. at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown. The full 2022 class, including the broadcast contributor will be enshrined that day.

Buck O’Neill, Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat, and Bud Fowler were placed by the Early Baseball Committee in the Class of 2022 last month.

Here are the full voting results from the BBWAA: