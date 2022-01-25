How many Hall of Fame votes did Barry Bonds get? Is he still eligible for enshrinement?

Legendary baseball player Barry Bonds, who spent his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants, received 66 percent of the votes on the 2022 Hall of Fame ballot. This is Bonds’ final year on the ballot and that tally means he will not be inducted in the baseball Hall of Fame. He will move to the veterans’ committees for future considerations.

Arguably the most controversial figure on the ballot, Bonds brings gaudy numbers to the table when it comes to his candidacy. He also brings allegations of steroid usage, which many argue severely inflated his numbers and tarnished the sport. Bonds is the only player in MLB history to have at least 500 home runs and 500 stolen bases. He is the leader in career home runs with 762 and won seven NL MVP awards in his career. Unfortunately for Bonds, his teams were never able to win a World Series title.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class will feature only David Ortiz. Bonds will not be part of it, which is sure to get baseball fans and experts talking over the weeks and months to come.

Barry Bonds HOF voting history

2022: 66.0%

2021: 61.8%

2020: 60.7%

2019: 59.1%

2018: 56.4%

2017: 53.8%

2016: 44.3%

2015: 36.8%

2014: 34.7%

2013: 36.2%