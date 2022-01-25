How many Hall of Fame votes did Roger Clemens get? Is he still eligible for enshrinement?

The 2022 MLB Hall of Fame voting results are in, and star pitcher Roger Clemens will not be headed to Cooperstown for induction this year. Clemens received 65.2% of the votes in what was his final year on the ballot. He will move to the veterans’ committees for future considerations.

The pitcher spent his career with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros, winning two World Series with the Bronx Bombers in 1999 and 2000. Clemens was also a seven-time Cy Young winner and twice had at least 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game.

With Clemens impressive numbers come allegations of steroid and PED use, which the pitcher has denied. Along with Barry Bonds, Clemens has been a subject of controversy as fans and experts try to balance his accomplishments with the cloud of cheating hanging over his candidacy.

Roger Clemens HOF voting history

2022: 65.2%

2021: 61.6%

2020: 61.0%

2019: 59.5%

2018: 57.3%

2017: 54.1%

2016: 45.2%

2015: 37.5%

2014: 35.4%

2013: 37.6%