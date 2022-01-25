David Ortiz reacts to getting Hall of Fame call [VIDEO}

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was the lone inductee for the 2022 MLB Hall of Fame class, and his reaction to getting into Cooperstown is priceless. Take a look.

Ortiz started his career with the Minnesota Twins, but he’s best known for his time in Boston. The Red Sox designated hitter was part of three World Series teams, including the 2004 group that broke the “Curse of the Bambino”. Ortiz had several memorable moments during the championship run, including a walk-off hit to win the ADLS and multiple walk-off hits in the ALCS. He was named World Series MVP of the 2013 championship team, the last of his title groups.

Given his extensive media presence following his career and his general affable nature when dealing with the press, it’s not hard to see why Ortiz got voted in. He also the resume to get in, with 541 home runs and a career average of .286.