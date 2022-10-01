Start of Saturday’s Orioles-Yankees game delayed by rain

Update: Today’s game will now start at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET.

The gates at Yankee Stadium opened at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, allowing fans who are eager to see Aaron Judge hit his AL-record 62nd home run to get to their seats with time to spare.

Well, now those fans have even more time to get ready because the start of today’s game versus the Orioles will be delayed.

Please be advised we do not intend to start today’s game on time. While we do not anticipate a long delay there is no current start time. Updates will be provided as information is received. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 1, 2022

The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. ET, but rain in the area has led to this delay. However, the afternoon forecast looks decent.

When the game does get underway, Judge will take his hacks against Orioles starter Austin Voth, whom the Yankees slugger has never faced. Judge is batting leadoff and playing right field. His next home run will be his 62nd this season, marking a new American League record, passing Roger Maris. Maris, a right fielder for the Yankees, hit his record-breaking 61st homer at Yankee Stadium 61 years ago today.