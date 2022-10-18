Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Padres in Game 1 of NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies’ offense did a lot of damage against the Braves’ pitching staff during the NLDS. They will try to carry that over into tonight’s NLCS Game 1 versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Here is the Phillies’ lineup for this game, which is scheduled to start at 8:03 p.m. ET on FS1.

Phillies starting lineup, NLCS Game 1, October 18

The Phillies don’t make many changes with their lineup, and there’s no reason for them to deviate from the starting nine that helped them score 17 runs over the final two games of the NLDS. Rhys Hoskins is 6-for-16 with three extra-base hits in his career against Darvish. However, he’s pretty much the only Phillies regular who has decent head-to-head numbers in this matchup. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber are a combined 6-for-29 with 10 strikeouts versus San Diego’s ace.