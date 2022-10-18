 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Padres in Game 1 of NLCS

We break down the Phillies lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Padres.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates by spiking his bat after hitting a three-run home run against Spencer Strider #65 of the Atlanta Braves during the third inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies’ offense did a lot of damage against the Braves’ pitching staff during the NLDS. They will try to carry that over into tonight’s NLCS Game 1 versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Here is the Phillies’ lineup for this game, which is scheduled to start at 8:03 p.m. ET on FS1.

Phillies starting lineup, NLCS Game 1, October 18

The Phillies don’t make many changes with their lineup, and there’s no reason for them to deviate from the starting nine that helped them score 17 runs over the final two games of the NLDS. Rhys Hoskins is 6-for-16 with three extra-base hits in his career against Darvish. However, he’s pretty much the only Phillies regular who has decent head-to-head numbers in this matchup. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber are a combined 6-for-29 with 10 strikeouts versus San Diego’s ace.

