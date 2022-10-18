Padres lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 1 of NLCS

Last we saw the San Diego Padres, they were celebrating their shocking NLDS triumph over the 111-win Dodgers on Saturday night. The series-clinching win featured a five-run seventh inning, catapulting San Diego to the League Championship Series for the first time since 1998. Here is the Padres’ starting lineup for tonight’s NLCS Game 1 versus the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch from San Diego’s Petco Park is slated for 8:03 p.m. ET. The game will air on FS1.

Padres starting lineup, NLCS Game 1, October 18

NLCS Game 1: Phillies at Padres (Wheeler vs. Darvish), 5:03 p.m. PT



The lineup for the first NLCS game in Petco Park’s history: pic.twitter.com/HvXReil9iL — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 18, 2022

The Padres really need Juan Soto to wake up at the plate if they want to advance to the World Series. On the bright side, he has had some success against Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler — 11-for-38 with 11 walks and two homers. Josh Bell is 8-for-26 with two home runs against Wheeler. One of those shots came earlier this season while Bell was still on the Nationals. Macahdo is 2-for-8 with two singles, one walk and zero K’s against the 2021 All-Star hurler.