Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Padres in Game 2 of NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies’ bopped a couple of homers and got a sterling performance from starting pitcher Zack Wheeler to grab a 1-0 series lead in the NLCS against the Padres. First pitch of Game 2 is slated to begin at 4:35 p.m. Aaron Nola, who has yet to give up a run through 12.2 innings this postseason, will be on the mound for the Phillies. Meanwhile, Blake Snell will try to tie this series up before it shifts to Philly for Game 3. Here is the Phillies’ lineup for tonight.

Phillies starting lineup, NLCS Game 2, Oct. 19

Snell faced the Phillies twice this season and the Padres lost both games. He allowed seven runs, nine hits and five walks over 9.1 combined innings in those starts. J.T. Realmuto, who went deep off of Snell in June, has had the most success against him among Phils regulars. He’s 4-for-10 with a .500 on-base percentage. Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins have only one hit each against Snell, but it was a home run.