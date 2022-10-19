Padres lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 2 of NLCS

If the San Diego Padres want to tie up their National League Championship Series versus the Phillies, they have to get something — anything — from the middle of their lineup. Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Josh Bell and Jake Cronenworth went 0-for-14 with six strikeouts in their Game 1 loss on Tuesday. The task won’t get any easier tonight as the Padres face right-hander Aaron Nola, who has thrown 12.2 scoreless innings in this playoffs. Here is the Padres’ lineup for tonight’s Game 2. First pitch from San Diego’s Petco Park is set for 4:35 p.m. ET.

Soto has been slumping in these playoffs, but maybe he can get on track tonight? He has a decent history versus the Phillies’ ace — 9-for-33 with three homers and a 1.095 OPS. No other Padre has done much of anything notable against Nola. Machado, Bell and Cronenworth are a combined 5-for-39 with two homers off of him.